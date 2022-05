MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A multimillion-dollar road construction project is set to begin in Mandan next week. The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin construction on Sixth Avenue SE between Eighth Avenue Southeast and Main Street on June 1st. The project was somewhat reluctantly approved by Mandan City Commission in December. At the time, Mayor Tim Helbling said he thought the plan for the new intersection at Third Street and Sixth Avenue was going to be a “nightmare,” especially the part of the project that will change what is now four lanes to three lanes.

