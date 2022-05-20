The Absolute Best RPGs on Nintendo Switch

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The 14-inch MacBook Pro and its larger 16-inch Pro sibling, both based on Apple's M1 Pro chip, are the company's biggest and most powerful MacBooks. While these models are occasionally discounted by up to $249, both the 14- and 16-inch models are selling at full price right now. You can, however, save $249 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 at Amazon. The 13-inch Pro lacks the M1 Pro processor of its bigger Pro siblings, but its M1 chip is a big step up from the previous Intel-based MacBook Pro. And Apple's least expensive laptop, the MacBook Air, is even more affordable right now -- it's on sale at Best Buy for $900.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO