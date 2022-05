Golden Gardens and Alki Beach will close at 10 p.m. May 27 through Sept. 4. Traditionally, the two parks remain open between the hours of 4 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. The Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) decision comes in direct response to at least two shootings last summer between the popular summer destinations for Seattleites. In June, a dispute left one dead and three injured at Alki Beach. A separate road rage incident and driveby shooting saw two injured near Golden Gardens earlier that month.

