“Fourth Fridays” to debut in La Crosse this June

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce is launching a new summer event series aimed at supporting the downtown community.

The events will feature live music, food trucks, and artwork on the fourth Friday of each month between June and September. Organizers say the event will attract more people to downtown La Crosse and help local businesses. “We have wonderful events throughout our area and this is just one more to add on four different Fridays throughout the year. So, we hope that businesses, art vendors, and street musicians will come and join us,” says Chamber President Neal Zygarlicke.

The first day of the event series in downtown La Crosse is on Friday, June 24th in Riverside Park. The series will also include an art display along the walkway of the Civic Center Plaza

