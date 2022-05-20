ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

“Fourth Fridays” to debut in La Crosse this June

By Amy DuPont
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLvhk_0fkAaKpQ00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce is launching a new summer event series aimed at supporting the downtown community.

The events will feature live music, food trucks, and artwork on the fourth Friday of each month between June and September. Organizers say the event will attract more people to downtown La Crosse and help local businesses. “We have wonderful events throughout our area and this is just one more to add on four different Fridays throughout the year. So, we hope that businesses, art vendors, and street musicians will come and join us,” says Chamber President Neal Zygarlicke.

The first day of the event series in downtown La Crosse is on Friday, June 24th in Riverside Park. The series will also include an art display along the walkway of the Civic Center Plaza

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Micon Cinemas plays movie produced by Chippewa Falls native

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A movie produced by a Western Wisconsin woman made its Midwest debut today at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls. Laura Reich currently lives in Los Angeles but is originally from Chippewa Falls. Reich produced the film “All Sports” which is a comedy movie with a...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#Art#Come And Join Us#Riverside Park#Street Musicians#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse hosts Public Works open house

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The public had a chance to tour the City of La Crosse’s Department of Public Works during an open house. The department also opened its doors to local kids to let them step inside city trucks and bulldozers. City Recycling Coordinator, Ashley Freeman, says the event is aimed at showing people what it takes to serve the City of La Crosse. “We wanted to highlight the teamwork it takes to service the city. Like, we’re here to take care of our residents and that means us all working together,” explains Freeman.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse project to upgrade street lights gets underway May 23rd

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Beginning May 23rd, the City of La Crosse will replace existing lighting cabinets throughout the city as part of the City’s LED upgrades project. There may be times when street lights are out. The city engineer says every effort will be made to avoid outages. Depending on the weather, the project is expected to take one to two months to complete.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy