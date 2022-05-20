ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watters: This is how the media will cover this hellacious summer

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Watters warned viewers of a "hellacious summer" as tension continues to rise in the United States Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Remember the summer of love? It was 2020. The scent of smoke grenades was in the air. Streets were filled with rioters. Mom and pop shops were...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Americans#Russian
