The Cleveland Cavaliers should avoid drafting Malaki Branham. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and I seem to be one of the few people who want the Cavs to use the pick on a rookie. Usually, I prefer taking rookies over trading picks for veterans. Unless it’s a game-changing, franchise-changing, trade. Since I don’t see Brandon Ingram or Luka Doncic being available in a trade, there’s really no reason to give a first-round pick up for a Harrison Barnes type. So keeping the pick is the way to go. That said, drafting another guard like Malaki Branham would defeat the purpose of keeping the pick.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO