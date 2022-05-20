KCFD working to contain 500-acre brush fire east of I-5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that has grown to 500 acres Thursday night burning east of Interstate 5.
Fire crews were called to an area south of Edmonston Pumping Plant Road east of I-5 at around 4:15 p.m. Fire officials said the fire has a “moderate rate of speed.” The fire is being called the Edmonston Fire.Several mobile homes and vehicles catch fire in Rosamond
Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn said the fire has the potential to burn 1,000 acres.
The fire is at 10% containment.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0