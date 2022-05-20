ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

SEE: Severe weather in the Tri-Cities region Thursday

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region experienced some severe weather on Thursday.

Take a look below at some of the photos and videos that viewers from around the area have submitted.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMyEz_0fkAY4mn00
    Boones Creek (Photo: Kelly Crider)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skC6Z_0fkAY4mn00
    Hail from Church Hill (Photo: Holly Bentley)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCGNA_0fkAY4mn00
    From Church Hill (Photo: Earl Sprinkle)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFVP2_0fkAY4mn00
    Lightning seen in Kingsport (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBeQO_0fkAY4mn00
    Hail in Lynn Garden in Kingsport (Photo: Morgan Weatherly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSc1y_0fkAY4mn00
    Hail from Mount Carmel (Photo: David White)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV0GS_0fkAY4mn00
    Hail in Bloomingdale (Photo: Tammy and Gary Gibson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qevIN_0fkAY4mn00
    Clouds in Greene County (Photo: Heather Sipe)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vayPL_0fkAY4mn00
    Clouds from Buchanan Co. (Photo:Keela Keene)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwpC1_0fkAY4mn00
    Stoney Creek (Photo: Misty Blevins)

Storms brought with them hail, winds, rain, thunder and lightning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

TVA reopening Boone Dam Public Recreation Area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seven years after its closure, the Boone Dam Public Recreation Area is set to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is set to re-open the recreation area Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. as the Boone Dam project reached its end goal after seven years […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Chick-Fil-A set to demolish building, rebuild

The Chick-Fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News. Chick-Fil-A released a statement late Monday night, regarding a temporary closure. “We are in the process of preparing for construction at Chick-fil-A Stone Drive,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Traffic flowing again on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic is flowing again in Sullivan County, according to officials. A crash has backed up traffic for about two miles on Interstate 81 northbound in Sullivan County Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A TDOT map shows traffic is backed up...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Bloomingdale, TN
City
Church Hill, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WDBJ7.com

Wythe County family recovering after storm that destroyed home

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve never seen anything like it and I hope I never do again,” said Martha Osborne. It was a day they’ll never forget. Martha Osborne, her husband Ernest and great-grandson are recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home Saturday. The Osbornes have lived in Wythe County their whole lives and are doing okay, but are still thinking about the chilling experience.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tri Cities#Tri#Church Hill Lrb#Buchanan Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

VDOT: Multi-vehicle crash caused closures on I-81 South

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Interstate 81 South faced a partial closure after a multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia transportations officials say. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, the crash occurred around Mile Marker 7 on Monday evening. As of 5:40 p.m., the crash had been cleared and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Crashes close lanes along both directions of I-81

UPDATE: As of 5:05, VDOT reports that the left lane of I-81 S has reopened in Wythe County. WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crashes along Interstate 81 have closed multiple lanes, officials say. According to a listing on the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 84.3 […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

I-81 at exit 17 bridge work to result in multi-day lane closures

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A 24-hour, multi-day lane closure is set to take place on Interstate 81 near exit 17 in June. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the closure is needed to improve I-81 northbound in Abingdon. Crews will be replacing the left travel lane and left shoulder...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Water line repairs to impact service in Marion

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Thomas Bridge Water Corporation will be conducting water line repairs on Wednesday and Thursday in Marion. On both days, the repairs will begin at 7 a.m. and will end at about noon. This interruption of service will affect Hall Addition, Brown Subdivision and Friendly Circle on Wednesday. Only Brown Subdivision and Friendly Circle will be impacted Thursday.
MARION, VA
wvlt.tv

Sevier County officer update in the 4 p.m.

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: JC man beats person with golf club at downtown park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man Sunday after officers responded to a panic alarm from the Atlantic Ale House, according to a release from the department (JCPD). When police arrived, they learned that a man, identified as George Standberry, of Johnson City, had hit another man in the abdomen with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Last phase of Miracle Field on the way

KINGSPORT — The Miracle Field is almost at the bottom of the ninth inning. The state of Tennessee announced last week that the facility designed to accommodate special needs children and young adults would be receiving $250,000 to help fund the last of the Miracle Field’s needs. “They’ve...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

UPDATE: 3 killed in I-81 crash in Washington County, Va.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say three people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 24. According to the VSP, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south went off the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy