SEE: Severe weather in the Tri-Cities region Thursday

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region experienced some severe weather on Thursday.

Take a look below at some of the photos and videos that viewers from around the area have submitted.

Boones Creek (Photo: Kelly Crider)

Hail from Church Hill (Photo: Holly Bentley)

From Church Hill (Photo: Earl Sprinkle)

Lightning seen in Kingsport (Photo: WJHL)

Hail in Lynn Garden in Kingsport (Photo: Morgan Weatherly)

Hail from Mount Carmel (Photo: David White)

Hail in Bloomingdale (Photo: Tammy and Gary Gibson

Clouds in Greene County (Photo: Heather Sipe)

Clouds from Buchanan Co. (Photo:Keela Keene)

Stoney Creek (Photo: Misty Blevins)

Storms brought with them hail, winds, rain, thunder and lightning.

