TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hens and Hounds games are back at Fifth Third Field and the Mud Hens want you to fetch a great time with your furry companions. During these dog-friendly games, the Mud Hens will step onto the field as the ‘Mud Hounds’ wearing specialty ‘Mud Hounds’ jerseys and caps. According to the Mud Hens, there will also be a special seating section for fans to catch the game with their dogs.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO