Dawg is the perfect houseguest you could ever have. At about 50 pounds, this 10-year-old Shar Pei/Labrador Retriever mix enjoys long walks and making friends. He walks perfectly on a leash and is wonderful with dogs, cats and kids. He is doing awesome with house training and doesn’t chew. He is super sweet, so consider opening your heart and home for Dawg. You can’t go wrong saying yes to this one. Email aaforman722@gmail.com from Home at Last Dog Rescue for more info. ••

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO