Charlotte FC to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sunday
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is hosting Sunday’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 5 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium.
- Vancouver has won its last three matches against expansion sides and has lost just one of its last eight matches against league newcomers dating back to 2017 (W5 D2). The Whitecaps have lost only one away match against an expansion team, falling 2-1 at fellow newcomers Portland in August 2011.
- Charlotte’s 2-0 defeat to CF Montréal on Saturday ended a four-match home winning streak. Twelve of Charlotte’s 13 total points this season have come in matches played at Bank of America Stadium.
- The Whitecaps are unbeaten in three straight matches (W2 D1), collecting seven points after taking just four points from their first eight games this season. All three of those matches were at home as the ‘Caps have lost their last six road MLS matches, including all five on the road in 2022.
- After scoring back-to-back braces in late March, Karol Swiderski has failed to score in his last seven MLS appearances. His scoring drought hasn’t been due to a lack of shots on target as he’s managed to hit the target 18 times this season, tied for second-most in MLS (Hany Mukhtar – 21).
