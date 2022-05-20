Girl taken to hospital after accident involving semi-truck in Little River Academy, police says

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. - (WCAX) Two Vermont State Troopers suffered injuries late Saturday night after subduing an alleged drunk driver in St. Johnsbury. 24-year old Derek Bristol of St. Johnsbury is charged with DUI, and Assault on law enforcement officers. Troopers say Bristol drove in a grossly negligent manner across several years on Avenue “A” in St. Johnsbury and nearly struck several people with his car before stopping and fleeing on foot. While being pursued and arrested, Bristol is accused of fighting with troopers. Two of the troopers had to be treated for their injuries.

