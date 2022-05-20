ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River-academy, TX

Girl taken to hospital after accident involving semi-truck in Little River Academy, police says

 5 days ago
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — A girl was transported to the hospital after an accident involving a semi-truck in Little River Academy Thursday afternoon. Around 4:38 p.m., the...

News Channel 25

Fort Hood veteran dead after vehicle accident in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS reported Monday that Tristan Cooley, a Fort Hood Army veteran in the 1st cavalry division died in a crash early Sunday morning. Authorities stated the accident occurred shortly after midnight Sunday when Cooley traveling in a Toyota Corolla eastbound on US 84 veered off course and crashed into the incoming Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound.
WCAX

Highgate woman dies in Interstate 89 crash

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Highgate woman was killed when her car flipped on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Police say another driver involved in the crash was charged with drunk driving. It happened Monday around 6:15 p.m. Vermont State Police say Lindsay Benoit, 66, was in the passing lane when...
KWTX

DPS report reveals motive in brutal Fort Hood killing of Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new court document filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals a motive for the 2020 murder of Sgt. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood. The document includes information from interviews with Cecily Aguilar, the only person charged in Guillen’s murder. Aguilar is indicted on eleven counts for her alleged involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River.
WCAX

Two Vermont State Troopers injured during arrest

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. - (WCAX) Two Vermont State Troopers suffered injuries late Saturday night after subduing an alleged drunk driver in St. Johnsbury. 24-year old Derek Bristol of St. Johnsbury is charged with DUI, and Assault on law enforcement officers. Troopers say Bristol drove in a grossly negligent manner across several years on Avenue “A” in St. Johnsbury and nearly struck several people with his car before stopping and fleeing on foot. While being pursued and arrested, Bristol is accused of fighting with troopers. Two of the troopers had to be treated for their injuries.
KSLA

East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: DeWitt PD need help finding two suspects

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two women whom they believe stole from the Best Buy on Erie Blvd.  Police say these two women left the store with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.  If you know who these women are, the Town of […]
KCEN

100 Deadliest Days | Summer driving season just days away on the heels of the second deadliest year on Texas roadways

AUSTIN, Texas — The latest numbers from both the Texas Department of Transportation and AAA Texas are staggering as we approach summer driving season. In 2021, 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads, making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT began tracking fatalities in 1940. Sadly, 1981 was the deadliest year with 4,701 fatalities.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Suspect Found With Over $50K Worth of Weed

A Central Texas driver was stopped by the Itasca Police Department, and officers found 22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana inside the vehicle. Each bundle contained about a pound of various strains of marijuana, according to KWTX. The driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights earlier this week when the discovery was made by police. The suspect was taken to Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5 and less than 50 pounds.
KCEN

Central Texas-area and Texas Election Results

Here you’ll find the results for the May Runoff Election. This election is to determine winners of races from the March Primary. In Texas, a candidate must have more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner. The candidates listed below were the top two candidates in their respective races in March, however they didn’t breach the 50% mark.
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke holds town hall in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) – Beto O’Rourke was in Killeen on Monday at the VFW to share his plans to support veterans if elected governor. O’Rourke spoke on three major issues concerning veterans – such as ending veteran homelessness, reducing veteran suicide and being there for the current generation of veterans. “You’ve served your country,” […]
fox44news.com

Local educators assigned to Teacher Vacancy Task Force

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Three Central Texas educators have been assigned to the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force. These educators are Pam Fischer of Provident Heights Elementary, and the Waco Independent School District’s PreK-5th Grade Physical Education; Superintendent Chane Rascoe, of the Lampasas Independent School District; and Superintendent Narciso Garcia, of Vanguard Academy.
KVUE

New name? | Here's the name recommended to replace Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Tuesday, the government's Naming Commission has released the official recommendation for renaming Fort Hood to become Fort Cavazos. Currently, Fort Hood is named after a Confederate general. If approved, the Army post will be renamed after Richard E. Cavazos, who was the first Latino to become a four-star general in the Army.
