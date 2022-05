The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the option to request an Unrated Practice or Type written agreement through their insurance companies, to insure broadcast-seeded crops when the policy prohibits the practice or is unavailable for the crop in the county. The broadcast practice may be suitable when producers are delayed from planting timely because of cold and wet weather during the planting period.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO