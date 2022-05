Hayley Kiyoko has released a new video for her song "For the Girls," and it's most definitely for the girls — who like girls like boys do, as Kiyoko famously sings in her 2015 hit "Girls Like Girls." The video is a parody of "The Bachelorette" and features Kiyoko as the star, only this time she's in a queer version of the show, being romanced by a host of hopeful women vying for the final rose. It contains many "Bachelor" stereotypes, from tearful arguments between contestants to dramatic date montages.

