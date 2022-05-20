Traffic stop leads to drug raid at Salem house
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending lab results after a slew of drugs were found at a house in Salem.
A traffic stop led to a search warrant for a house in the 200 block of W. 16th Street. The search happened on Tuesday.$25K cash, cocaine recovered from house in Warren
According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, suspected meth, LSD, crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills were found.
The Salem Police Department and Columbiana County Drug Task Force helped with the search.
