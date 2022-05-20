ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic stop leads to drug raid at Salem house

By Sara Pompeo
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending lab results after a slew of drugs were found at a house in Salem.

A traffic stop led to a search warrant for a house in the 200 block of W. 16th Street. The search happened on Tuesday.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, suspected meth, LSD, crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills were found.

The Salem Police Department and Columbiana County Drug Task Force helped with the search.

