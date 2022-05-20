ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Power restored after outage impacted over 1,000 customers in Spring area

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING – Over 1,000 residents in the Spring area were experiencing...

www.click2houston.com

spacecityweather.com

Confidence is high in thunderstorms late tonight, bringing strong winds and briefly intense rainfall

Just wanted to provide a quick update on an approaching cold front that will push a line of thunderstorms, some of them severe, into the Houston metro area early on Wednesday morning. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rainfall. In terms of timing, the line of storms should reach the College Station area shortly after midnight, push into the central Houston region around 4 am, and be off the coast by about 6 am.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Storms late tonight as a cold front pushes through, followed by two days of pretty great weather

Good morning. The main event for our near-term weather is the arrival of a cold front late tonight that will bring a line of storms through our area early Wednesday, likely reaching the metro area shortly before sunrise. This front will usher in some briefly drier air, with Thursday looking especially spring-like with morning lows possibly in the low 60s. Memorial Day weekend looks warm and sunny.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hobby Airport lifts ground stop order

HOUSTON – Hobby Airport has lifted the brief ground stop that was issued due to thunderstorms moving into our area. The ground stop applied to departures from ZTL ZHU ZJX ZFW ZMA ZME ZAB. The delay was only expected to last until 11:30 a.m. but was lifted shortly before.
LIFESTYLE
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist West Hospital ground breaks $65 M project for third medical office building

Houston Methodist West Hospital broke ground on a $65 million, 150,000 square-foot medical office building on May 6, according to a news release. The new six-story building is scheduled to open by the end of 2023 and is just one phase of the hospital’s master planned expansion in anticipation of Katy's rapid growth, according to the release.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

See where Houston’s outages are happening now

As of 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, 48,576 CenterPoint customers are without power, according to CenterPoint’s Outage Map. Explore the maps below for real-time power outage updates in the Houston area.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Eastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms was located near League City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, northwestern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer shocked by surprise electricity switch

HOUSTON – We protect our homes and property by locking doors and gates. We put passwords on accounts with sensitive information. But KPRC 2 Investigates discovered there’s nothing you can do to protect your electric service from getting canceled or switched without your consent. It happened to one Northshore man and he contacted our team for help. What we found out about your rights and your electricity service might surprise you.
Click2Houston.com

Stormy Sunday Begins Some Much Needed Relief From The Heat

The cold front and storms associated with it dropped enough rain to help cool things off a bit. For the rest of the afternoon there are still rain chances because of the moisture still around and the possibility of the sun heated atmosphere firing off a few showers. The main impact is on our temperatures, which will be much cooler than the mid 90s of the previous week.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: All the way up -- Allen Parkway penthouse on market for $1.3M

HOUSTON – A penthouse with sweeping views of the Houston skyline and Buffalo Bayou is on the market for $1.3 million. The 30th floor, two-story penthouse at Royalton at River Oaks is a corner unit with large windows and three balconies. The kitchen has quartzite counters, stainless steel appliances and an extended island with wrap-around breakfast bar.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

5 years after Hurricane Harvey billions of relief dollars remain in the bank - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - Nearly five years have passed since Hurricane Harvey crushed our community under 40 inches of torrential rainfall. Our U.S.. Congress responded by appropriating billions of dollars for relief and remediation against future storms....and yet, In what can only be seen as a textbook example of destructive partisanship and governmental dysfunction - much of that relief money remains undistributed.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Builder backs out of deal, leaves family with no home

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – We tell you every day that prices for just about everything are up. That includes building materials for a new home. It’s one thing to agree to pay the higher costs, but a lot of new home buyers are telling KPRC 2 Investigates that builders are demanding more money for homes after they’ve locked in the price and signed a contract.
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston; alcohol believed to be a factor (Houston, TX)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston; alcohol believed to be a factor (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in southwest Houston while officers arrested one person on suspicion of DWI. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place moments after 3:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bellaire in Sharpstown [...]
HOUSTON, TX

