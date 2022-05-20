Power restored after outage impacted over 1,000 customers in Spring area

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Eastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms was located near League City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, northwestern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
