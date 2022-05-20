ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lush Is Pushing Back Against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill With a Charitable (and Cute!) Soap

By Elizabeth Denton
 5 days ago
Lush is doing its part to take a stand against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, actually called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Lush’s Gay Is OK soap brings awareness to the discriminatory bill set to take effect July 1 in Flordia, as well as raises money for LGBTQ+ folks’ legal defense. “Help us create a safe, supportive and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ people while uplifting Equality Florida’s efforts to counter the hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation recently passed in Florida,” Lush stated on its website.

Hateful is right. According to Politico , the bill keeps teachers from having lessons on gender identity or sexual orientation for students in kindergarten through third grade. It also keeps these lessons away from older students unless they are “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” It’s clear Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t understand the difference between simple gender identity and sexual orientatio n and well, sex. Not to mention, what the bill implies is that you can happily talk about being straight and in a heterosexual relationship.

Oh, and it gets worse. It requires schools to notify parents if a student is transgender , or really any time they want to monitor a kid’s “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.” The law gives parents the right to sue the school if they withhold any information about their child, so teachers will no longer be able to support their students in their gender or sexuality journey. As Politico explains, the bill is already targeting these supportive teachers kids need in school, such as the first openly gay class president at Pine View School in Sarasota County, Zander Moricz, who was told not to speak of his LGBTQ activism.

That’s where Lush’s contribution to Equality Florida comes in. By purchasing this Gay Is OK soap, Lush is raising $50,000 to support Equality Florida’s legal defense fund. This will help teachers, school administrators and students pushing back against the bill.



Gay Is OK Soap $8.25


Buy Now

The glittery gold soap bar is made from moisturizing cocoa butter, refreshing grapefruit oil and uplifting petitgrain oil. It’s package-free and self-preserving so all you need is a dry place for it in your shower and it’ll last months. Charitable and sustainable? Sign us up.

Comments / 40

AllSaints
3d ago

Is is Okay, no one is Saying Don’t say Gay please stop 🛑 this Lie , it’s about teaching sex orientation in K- 3rd grade Should we be talking about sex to these youngsters

Reply(3)
25
Lisa Kain
3d ago

Good to know that Lush supports grooming children..... won't purchase any of their products and I'm sure many others won't either.

Reply
24
Lesgo Brandon
4d ago

The people who oppose the bill can use the soap after grooming the children by taking showers with the children to clean off the evidence & DNA before any police investigation.

Reply(1)
27
NBC News

I’m a gay kindergarten teacher in Florida. These are the questions I’m asking myself.

Teaching has been my passion for the past 12 years. I am proud to call myself an educator. For the first two years, I taught first grade. It prepared me to effectively teach kindergarten while also focusing on kids’ social and emotional development. I have enjoyed working in Florida schools over the past six years, as has my partner, Jeramiah, who is also an educator. However, recently there has been a major cause for concern.
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NewsBreak
Society
StyleCaster

