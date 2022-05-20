ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

[UPDATE: Restored]11,000 PG&E Customers Without Power on the Mendocino County Coast

By Kym Kemp
mendofever.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 11,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Customers are currently without power on Mendocino County’s coast from Rockport to Little River reaching eastward to Melbourne and Big River Campground along...

mendofever.com

Paradise Post

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
ORLAND, CA
The Mendocino Voice

If Pudding Creek bacteria problem continues, county may investigate

FORT BRAGG, 5/24/22 — Fort Bragg’s Pudding Creek Beach will continue to have warning signs advising people to stay out of the water at least until after the state’s test results come back this Thursday, according to Marlayna Duley of Mendocino County Environmental Health. On May 17,...
NBC Bay Area

National Weather Service Issues High Heat and Fire Warning

The National Weather Service reports temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s for inland areas leading to a moderate heat risk this week. Low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drying fuels, are increasing fire weather risk throughout the Bay Area, with the greatest concern focused on the inland portions of the region: Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Oakland, Concord and Livermore.
#Pg E
sonomamag.com

20 Favorite Seafood Spots in Sonoma County

One of the many benefits of living in bountiful Sonoma County is the proximity to the Pacific Ocean and several rivers and bays. In addition to beautiful beaches, we also have access to an abundance of seafood here. From seasonal Dungeness crab to bay oysters to a variety of fish available throughout the year, local chefs have plenty of fresh material to work with when creating their seafood dishes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Check Out KMUD’s Mendocino County 5th District Supervisor Candidate Forum

Last night, KMUD News hosted a candidate forum bringing together both candidates for Mendocino County’s 5th District incumbent Ted Williams and challenger John Williams. The candidates spoke about many issues facing Mendocino County’s 5th district including drought, cannabis policy, housing scarcity, and much more. Watch the debate in...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Palliative Care Provider Madrone Care Network Unveiling New Headquarters in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by Madrone Care Network:. Palliative care provider Madrone Care Network is officially unveiling its new headquarters in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 643 S. Main Street. Chambers of Commerce Executive Director Katrina Kessen is doing the ribbon-cutting honors. Guests are invited for an open house reception at 4:30 pm.
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire breaks out in Chico amid gusty winds & Red Flag Warning

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished an early morning vegetation fire Friday on Chico's west side. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday. It was burning along Bay Avenue at Buckingham Lane. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre in a field between homes. CAL FIRE Battalion...
CHICO, CA
ksro.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Goes Through Restructuring; Closes Two Restaurants

Two Mary’s Pizza Shacks have closed in Sonoma County as the company restructures ownership. The locations in downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol closed for good over the weekend. About 60 employees were let go, while managers were offered positions at other locations and hourly workers offered transfers or severance pay. The Press Democrat reports that Mary’s will move from a single central company to individual ownership of the restaurants by the extended family of founder Mary Fazio. A modernized logo, new decor and packaging will roll out over the next few weeks but the menu will remain unchanged except for seasonal items. With the closure, there are now 12 Mary’s locations throughout the North Bay with seven in Sonoma County.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity Continue through Wednesday Morning .Breezy northerly winds combined with low relative humidity will continue to bring areas of critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday morning. Strongest winds are expected into the early evening today along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds expected today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 25 to 45 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into the Coastal Range foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Grapples With Two Troubling Domestic Violence Incidents Over the Weekend—Remember, There Is Always Help

On Friday night, a husband in Ukiah tragically killed his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself. Yesterday afternoon, an argument between an Anderson Valley man and his female partner would result in him burning her property which resulted in a stand-off between him and law enforcement. Thankfully, he would surrender without any violence.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

