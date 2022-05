Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to students in kindergarten through Grade 12 this fall. Hamony will, of course, also continue to offer in-person learning at each of its 58 campuses for the majority of its 38,000 students across Texas. The virtual school, however – known as Harmony Virtual Academy – is intended for those families who either still need or prefer to learn online.

EL PASO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO