Twin Hills happy to be hosting NJCAA Golf Nationals

By Max Preston
 5 days ago

This week the NJCAA Golf National Championships is being hosted by Twin Hills Country Club.

The top schools and players around the country have journeyed to Joplin to compete for the individual and team national titles.

Joplin and Twin Hills are happy to be the hosts of the tournament as over 400 hotels have been filled and local restaurants have seen more business this week because of the tournament.

Due to the rain Thursday morning, the tournament will finish up play tomorrow.

