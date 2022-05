This is an opinion column. A few years ago, I spotted the late Mike Ermert at an Alabama Republican event. The partner at the vaunted plaintiff’s firm of Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton treated me with extraordinary kindness during my law school years, and we had kept in touch over the years. When I greeted him, I asked what brought a Democrat to patronize a GOP gathering. I’ll never forget his response. “The times they are a changing,” he said with a smile.

