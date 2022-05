GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Saturday morning just before 1a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to a vehicle in a canal on 19 Rd. Two cars were traveling southbound when a deer crossed the road. The first car hit the deer and the second car following them swerved out of the way, hit a power pole and ran into the canal. The female driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO