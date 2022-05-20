ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: New active cases hitting highs not seen since March

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NSwq_0fkAKtdT00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing new cases over the previous two days are hitting highs not seen since March.

The ADH data showed there were 403 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 839,836 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases of the virus are at 2,914, an increase of 151 from the previous day.

According to the latest figures, the number of hospitalizations saw no change, remaining at 58. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one to 7, while 15 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by three from the prior day.

Officials warn of another virus surge. Does anyone care?

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,426.

In the last 24 hours, 1,773 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are considered fully immunized rose to 1,593,298, with another 376,002 partially immunized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
dequeenbee.com

Biggest cities in Arkansas 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Arkansas 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Adh#Arkansans
5newsonline.com

Mosquito season is getting longer, here's why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you noticed more mosquitos in summer? Or perhaps you found yourself swatting the bloodsucking insect away in traditionally cooler months? You’re not alone!. What we think of as “mosquito season” in the Natural State is changing. “There's evidence that populations are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Taking a closer look at Black maternal health in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Having a baby is usually a happy time for families, a time of incomparable excitement. For Black women, that joy can be overshadowed by the fear of the health complications that they could face, as studies show they often face a higher risk of dying during labor or delivery.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC News

Outside groups spend millions in Alabama, Arkansas primaries

Outside groups have spent millions on ads in Tuesday’s primary elections across the South. In Arkansas’ Senate race, three groups have spent a combined almost $4.5 million on ads in a race that pits incumbent Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., against veteran and former Arkansas Razorback football player Jake Bequette.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KHBS

Arkansas poll workers have prepared for Tuesday's primary voting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Poll workers across Arkansas have been preparing forTuesday's preferential primary elections. Elizabeth Beckman spent Monday setting up voting machines and preparing for the next day. "We'll be here from 7:30 to 7:30," Beckman said. As a poll judge at the Fort Smith Senior Center, she...
FORT SMITH, AR
KOLR10 News

Tornado confirmed in northern Arkansas after Saturday storms

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — After an eventful Saturday afternoon with multiple tornado warnings in northern Arkansas, the National Weather Service surveyed an area near Smith Creek in Newton County, Arkansas. The NWS said this area is very difficult to assess due to rough terrain, but someone who lives nearby observed the tornado passing. The tornado […]
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy