CINCINNATI — Kyle Hendricks goes back to where it all started for him in his 2014 debut when he pitches against the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday. But if you want to keep one eye on the future for the Cubs — like team president Jed Hoyer says he’s doing these days — watch what’s going on in Memphis, Tenn., where Caleb Kilian makes his ninth start of the season for Triple-A Iowa at 11 a.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO