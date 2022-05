Aphids, spidermites, and whiteflies. Still seeing some heavy cotton aphid pressure in some cotton fields along the coast and in the mid Valley that were either not treated and then some were reinfested, and numbers surged again. If you have cotton aphids infesting your squares and overwhelming your leaves you might need to control them if predators are not actively present feeding or are feeding in low numbers, too much feeding can cause aborted sqaures.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO