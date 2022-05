TCU Baseball closed out the regular season in style with a home sweep over the Santa Clara Broncos to extend its win streak to seven and finish with a 35-18 overall record. While the Frogs took care of business in Lupton against a non-conference foe, their Big 12 fate relied on one crucial result from Norman. Oklahoma had beaten Texas Tech in games 1 and 2 of their weekend series, which meant TCU needed a Red Raider win in game 3 to take sole claim of the 2022 Big 12 regular-season title.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO