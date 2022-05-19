Seward woman named Alaska Volunteer of the Year

One of Seward’s own has been chosen as one of seven recipients of the 2022 Alaska First Lady Volunteer of the Year Award. On Tuesday Sharon Stevens-Ganser attended a luncheon in Juneau at which she was presented her award by First Lady Rose Dunleavy. The honor is bestowed on Alaskans who...
The Soldotna offices of Planned Parenthood has just 10 days left. After 30 years of offering birth control, medication abortions, sexually transmitted disease testing, and abortion referrals, the location is one of a handful around the Western States that are being closed so the organization can adapt to doing more services via telemedicine. The Soldotna clinic, which closes May 31, does not offer surgical abortions.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Noah Lager from the Off-Road Association talked to KINY about the first off-road development park in Juneau and what it would entail. "This proposal is based on work started years ago, that was reenergized in 2009 when the ORV riding areas were identified as a park system gap in the Parks and Rec master plan. And then in 2020 a Parks and Rec survey found offroad vehicle access was the top-rated request. Back in 2012, voters approved a 3% temporary sales tax for the development of an ORV park, which resulted in about $250,000 which still exists for use today. So, then in the fall of 2020, Michelle with CBJ Parks and Rec got together a working group that included the Juneau Off-Road Association, Juneau Douglas Motorcross Association and Southeast Jeep club with the goal to identify ORV riding sites," Lager explained how the process to create an off-road park in Juneau began.
Former Alaska legislator Glenn Hackney has died at the age of 97. Hackney had been in a car accident that left him with numerous injuries earlier this week. His family had rushed to Fairbanks to be with him and Art Hackney, his Anchorage son who is a well-known political consultant, was at his side when he passed on Friday morning.
Spotted at Alaska Family Council banquet: At the Dennis Prager soiree for Alaska Family Council on Saturday, just a few legislators were in the crowd, including Rep. Ben Carpenter, Rep. Kevin McCabe, Sen. Mia Costello, and Sen. Mike Shower. Also a couple of statewide candidates: Nick Begich for Congress in sport coat and Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate in a long red gown. Sharon Jackson, running for State House for Eagle River, was present, and Mayor Dave Bronson and Assemblyman Randy Sulte were also spotted. Gov. Mike Dunleavy was sitting up front.
Deena Bishop spent Wednesday afternoon at Romig Middle School. She passed out pencils and candy to eighth graders in the cafeteria. It was finals week for the students — and one of Bishop’s final weeks as superintendent. After six years in the role, she had advice for her...
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans would get $3,200 under a budget passed by the legislature....
Seward is a small town. When word comes that a fishing boat is in trouble or has gone down, the community holds its breath. A death touches many in this community nestled on the shores of Resurrection Bay. Those who have lost their lives to the sea are remembered in silence. The Seward Mariners’ Memorial was created to remember those lost at sea and individuals who have contributed to our maritime heritage and culture.
This week the State of Alaska Division of Forestry presented JBER a Tree City USA award on behalf of the National Arbor Day Foundation. The base was presented the award for their ongoing commitment to planting and caring for trees in the community. Lake Louise Road closed near Glennallen after...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A brush fire in Fairbanks is being closely watched by state fire crews as officials prepare for a tense weekend of hot, dry weather in Southcentral and Interior Alaska. The National Weather Service issued multiple red flag warnings Friday as a dry spring has led to...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are six candidates running for Anchorage’s 12th assembly seat. The Special Municipal Election is a little less than a month away. In continuing coverage of all the candidates, on Friday Alaska’s News Source had the opportunity to talk to North Anchorage candidates Rob Forbes and Tasha Hotch.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - About 50 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Alaska with the help of an organization that is paying for plane tickets to get them away from the Russian invasion of their country. Anchorage Community Development Authority Executive Director Mike Robbins’ wife is from Ukraine, and said he...
Those reading some sources of local media – or better yet, the #akleg stream on Twitter – may think that the increase in government spending approved this week by the Legislature is attributable if not entirely, at least mostly to higher Permanent Fund Dividends (PFDs). See, for example, the editorial board op-ed in last weekend’s Anchorage Daily News, “Even Drunken Sailors Know Better.”
According to nearby resident Ken Soldin, the road has been closed and water was rising at a rate of approximately eight inches per hour, with nearly three-quarters of a mile of standing water backed up behind a dam. The National Weather Service issued multiple red flag warnings Friday as a...
ASD School Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop is getting set to retire. Anchorage School Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop will retire on June 30, after six years of leading the state’s largest school district. In a letter to the community Bishop wrote: “I have enjoyed an amazing career spanning over three decades in Alaska, doing what I do because of my passion and belief that education matters.”
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a measure to formally recognize tribes in the state. The House on Tuesday voted 37-2 to accept a Senate version of the bill that passed last week. The bill next goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Supporters of the bill say...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Jualpa Mining Camp, also known as the Last Chance Basin Camp, is a former gold mining camp, now known as the Last Chance Mining Museum. Its main building began operation as the Last Chance Mining Museum managed by Gary Jilette and Renee Hughes in 1997, as part of the Gastineau Historical Society.
The High Times People’s Choice competition has been accepted with open arms across the country in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and Southern California, and now we’re proud to announce that our newest cannabis cup competition will be uniting the many unique products in Alaska! The state is already home to a burgeoning cannabis industry, and it’s a verifiable gold rush of unique products to experience.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a red carpet affair at Alaska Air Cargo where the first shipment of Copper River king salmon was delivered to Anchorage on Tuesday. “It is that time, it’s really the celebration, the welcoming of spring,” Copper River Seafoods marketing manager Jim Kostka said. “Mother Nature has come back to deliver the best protein on the world.”
The Alaska Senate usually starts out its floor sessions with a prayer or sometimes a thought for the day from a non-religious member. On Tuesday, the prayer was offered by one of the Senate pages, Ollie Zaldivar of Anchorage, who beseeched wisdom from a Norse god named Odin. He offered...
