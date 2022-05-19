Seward woman named Alaska Volunteer of the Year

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Noah Lager from the Off-Road Association talked to KINY about the first off-road development park in Juneau and what it would entail. "This proposal is based on work started years ago, that was reenergized in 2009 when the ORV riding areas were identified as a park system gap in the Parks and Rec master plan. And then in 2020 a Parks and Rec survey found offroad vehicle access was the top-rated request. Back in 2012, voters approved a 3% temporary sales tax for the development of an ORV park, which resulted in about $250,000 which still exists for use today. So, then in the fall of 2020, Michelle with CBJ Parks and Rec got together a working group that included the Juneau Off-Road Association, Juneau Douglas Motorcross Association and Southeast Jeep club with the goal to identify ORV riding sites," Lager explained how the process to create an off-road park in Juneau began.

