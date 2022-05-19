ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

So, who exactly is the establishment in politics now?

By Jason Dick
Roll Call Online
 4 days ago

Tuesday's primary races in states — be they Idaho, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
CBS Pittsburgh

As mail-in ballots continue to be counted, Mccormick narrows Oz's lead in Senate GOP nomination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been six days since the Primary election, and we still do not know who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.This race is heading to overtime.By late Monday, Mehmet Oz's lead over Dave McCormick dropped below 1,000 votes out of 1.3 million votes cast, as more of the Republican mail-in ballots were counted.But it's not clear McCormick can overtake Oz, says Adam Bonin, a Pennsylvania elections attorney based in Philadelphia."They are gradually going in McCormick's favor. He is gaining about 90 votes on Oz out of every thousand, which is obviously a gain. But when...
