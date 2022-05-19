So, who exactly is the establishment in politics now?

Former President Donald Trump worked his Pennsylvania primary endorsements to make him look like a winner, but exasperated Republicans in the state say the end result could boomerang in ways that damage both the party and Trump's own chances should he run for president in 2024. “This is the most...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been six days since the Primary election, and we still do not know who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.This race is heading to overtime.By late Monday, Mehmet Oz's lead over Dave McCormick dropped below 1,000 votes out of 1.3 million votes cast, as more of the Republican mail-in ballots were counted.But it's not clear McCormick can overtake Oz, says Adam Bonin, a Pennsylvania elections attorney based in Philadelphia."They are gradually going in McCormick's favor. He is gaining about 90 votes on Oz out of every thousand, which is obviously a gain. But when...
May 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday implored the state's largest urban water suppliers to step up their conservation efforts to avoid possible future mandatory water restrictions. Newsom, addressing leaders of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, East Bay Municipal Utility District and other large water...
