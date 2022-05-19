Frederick Joseph talks about his book, ‘Patriarchy Blues: Reflections on Manhood’

The record-breaking touring exhibit David Bowie Is made stops at 12 museums around the world from 2013-18, acquiring new elements specific to a number of those destinations along the way. The thematically organized retrospective was a deep dive into the influential art rocker’s massive legacy in music, style, video, performance and even his less widely known talent for painting and drawing. For his feature documentary, Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen takes a more impressionistic approach, exploring the Bowie persona as a composite creation, a chameleonic alien who shrugged off the enigma to engage with the world as himself only in the...
Comments / 0