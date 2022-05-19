ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

By nweaver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten...

Cary, NC
