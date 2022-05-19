North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
FORT MILL, S.C. — Many homeowners are familiar with homeowners association (HOA) fees, but in South Carolina you could have to pay to leave your neighborhood group. Isabel Ward was surprised to find a more than $1,700 bill from her HOA when she sold her home in Baxter Village in Fort Mill.
South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person was killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a boat crash on Lake Hartwell. It happened at the Big Water Marine, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital, the coroner said. No other […]
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man died Friday after a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The crash happened in the area of Maryport Drive and U.S. 17 near Lakewood Campground, Fowler said. Michael Williams, 23, of North Carolina, died at South Strand ER at […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Know a lot of Will and Olivias? You’re about to. South Carolina’s most popular baby names from 2021 were announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday, ushering in a wave of monikers that are mostly unchanged from last year. The national list was announced last week. Topping the list […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men from Charleston were arrested Friday for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. According to the FBI, Chadwick Clifton and David Johnston traveled to Washington to participate in the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Clifton documented their trip on social media apps like TikTok. A […]
Raleigh, NC – You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a bill filed this week in the N.C. House. The bill also calls for a state study of safe dog transportation. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, filed House...
ROANOKE, Va. — Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving from the streets into Section 8 housing. Years without housing had cost them — he the use of an arm, her...
Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. That's because it has anything you could think of. From breathtaking beach to wonderful cities and mesmerising places for nature lovers, there is something for everybody. That's also why so many people love to spend their vacations here - because they can always find something new to do in North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was reported Thursday night in South Carolina. According to USGS, the earthquake hit around 8 p.m. 3.8 miles east southeast of Elgin. The earthquake was initially reported to have a 1.2 magnitude but has since ben updated...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Motaz Madi is not afraid of hard work. He is often on the tractor or working the fields on his Jamestown farm. “If we have the work, we do things from sunrise to sunset,” Madi said. The seven-acre farm does not lack work. The...
