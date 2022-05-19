ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing Incident

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at a Netflix comedy fest has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate, TMZ reports.

On Thursday (May 19), District Attorney George Gascón announced that 24-year-old Isaiah Lee will face one count of attempted murder for a December stabbing incident. Earlier this month, Lee jumped on stage from the audience of Chappelle's set and tackled the comedian to the ground.

According to officials, Lee's alleged stabbing occurred during a fight with his roommate at a transitional housing apartment last year. The alleged victim was able to identify Lee as the perpetrator after the 24-year-old made headlines for assaulting Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," Gascón said in a statement Thursday. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney's Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

At the time of Chappelle's attack, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office caught flack for charging Lee with 4 misdemeanors, rather than a felony.

Now, the accused stabber has entered a "not guilty" plea for the December incident. Lee's day in court is scheduled for June 2.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

