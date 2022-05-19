ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Connell Tabbed to SEC Community Service Team

newstalk987.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior reliever Kirby Connell was named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference office announced Wednesday. Connell served not only the local community of Knoxville, but around the...

www.newstalk987.com

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk987.com

Postgame/Stats/Story: Tennessee’s Softball Season Ends In Knoxville Regional Final, Losing To Oregon St. twice, 8-3 and 3-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Medic Regional Blood Center Inviting Donors to Parrot Head Week and a Chance at Free Burgers

MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives. Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday, and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.
FARRAGUT, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Asking for Help to Find a Missing Kingsport Man

Knoxville Police asking for help to find a missing Kingsport man. KPD along with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for Jeremy Stout from Kingsport who was last seen May 7th. He told his mother that he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Knoxville station on Cherry Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Rocky Top, TN
State
South Carolina State
newstalk987.com

An Escaped Knox County Inmate is Back in Custody

An escaped inmate is back in custody. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler says 29 year-old Phillip Doane was caught with the assistance of the Knoxville Police Department after escaping a facility on Maloneyville Road yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Doane is incarcerated for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

A Knox County Student Arrested and Charged Following a Controversial Social Media Post

A Gibbs High School Student is arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after threatening to shoot everyone following comments from a social media post. A 16-year-old student posted a video containing racial slurs. Several students saw the video and threatened to hurt him and his girlfriend who was not involved in the video. The suspect retaliated by making a threat to shoot everyone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy