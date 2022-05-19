ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KY

Storm damage hits Casey and Marion Counties

By Sydney Darden
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
Severe weather passed through central Kentucky on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of storm damage.

Leaving locals like Bernice Allen to pick up the debris from several downed trees in her yard.

"The wind and hail come up really quick and it lasted probably five minutes real hard. I couldn't even see out the window and when it quit, I looked out the window and seen all these trees is down," said Allen.

Her neighbors pitched in to move things along, but Allen said this amount of damage is a first in her sixteen years on the property.

The National Weather Service reported straight-line winds caused damage to the majority of Woodrum Ridge Road and Upper Creek Road near Highway 49.

In Marion County, the National Weather Service reported winds of up to 90 miles an hour.

Several downed trees and property damage was reported throughout the county.

