ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, NY

Pearl River students accused in another racial taunting incident

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NAACP is asking the New York state Division of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Police press hunt for gunman who killed passenger on moving NYC subway train in apparent random act

The New York Police Department has identified a person of interest in the case of a passenger shot to death on the subway on Sunday morning, a source confirmed to CBS News York. The gunman, who is not in custody but is being sought by police, allegedly shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

New York City agrees to pay $7 million Grant Williams, Wu-Tang Clan studio worker who was wrongfully convicted in 1996 killing

New York City has agreed to pay $7 million to a man who spent 23 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit, Comptroller Brad Lander said Monday. Grant Williams was exonerated last July in the 1996 shooting of Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex. CBS New York reported the exoneration marked the first successfully overtured wrongful conviction case on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Runner dies after collapsing at Brooklyn Half Marathon

A 30-year-old man crossing the finish line at the Brooklyn Half Marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, officials in New York said. The runner was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire department spokesperson Frank Dwyer said. It was unclear what caused the runner to collapse,...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearl River, NY
Rockland County, NY
Education
Pearl River, NY
Society
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy