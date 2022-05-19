ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City offers new approach to opioid addiction treatment

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Department of Public Health is launching a program to make it easier for people addicted to opioids to get help.

A lot of people have heard of Naloxone, the drug that saves a life immediately after an overdose of an opioid.

“This, though, is about getting people the access to medications that let them reclaim their lives, that let them take control over that opioid use disorder,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday in announcing the start of MAR NOW, or Medication Assisted Recovery Now.

“There is FDA-approved medication that works well for this. But only 20 to 30% of people across the U.S. get that medication.”

Before COVID, someone with an opioid problem had to seek medical treatment in person. Now, officials say that treatment is available with just a phone call.

The Illinois Helpline is (833) 234-6343.

Officials say it’s open to anyone, regardless of insurance status, documentation or ability to pay.

