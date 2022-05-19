ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why Louisiana ‘absolutely’ still has an unconstitutional abortion law

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gi5B3_0fk9oh1500

Canva image

It would be a waste of time and energy to continue to beat the near dead horse that is Rep. Danny McCormick’s anti-abortion bill . Instead, let’s look at why it should have never made it to the Louisiana House floor, who could possibly have stopped it before it got there and why the existing law isn’t much better.

Aside from criminalizing people who obtain the procedure – a step even Louisiana Right to Life has deemed excessive – there are so many constitutional issues with McCormick’s House Bill 813 that fellow Republicans question whether he actually understands his proposal. That jury is still out.

When it became apparent that McCormick’s bill had to be scuttled, the House GOP leadership turned to Rep. Alan Seabaugh of Shreveport to lead the way. Why him? That’s unclear because Seabaugh’s status within Republican ranks has largely been that of an outsider given his tendency not to be a team player.

Perhaps it was a form of punishment for Seabaugh, who had an opportunity to prevent McCormick’s bill from advancing out of committee — or at least amend it before it moved to the full House. Seabaugh admitted as much when he appealed to colleagues in the House to add his amendments that would effectively neuter House Bill 813 as far as its criminal consequences for people seeking abortions.

“Personally, I want to apologize to each and every one of you,” Seabaugh said May 12 on the House floor. “This bill came through the (House) criminal justice committee. I sit on that committee. I should have done this on committee, and I didn’t. I voted this bill out of committee because by the time I figured out what I was supposed to do, it was too late … I didn’t have the idea soon enough.”

The House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice spent 54 minutes debating and hearing testimony on McCormick’s bill on May 4. Multiple opponents and even some lawmakers pointed out the various unconstitutional elements in the proposal.

Yet none of these arguments appealed to Seabaugh, an attorney. When asked to cast a vote on a motion to advance the bill, he responded with a firm “absolutely.” (Rep. Tony Bacala, whose background is in law enforcement, mentioned his concerns with the constitutionality of McCormick’s bill but still voted for it.)

The following week, when asking House lawmakers to kill McCormick’s bill, Seabaugh shared that he helps grade a section of the Louisiana bar exam for prospective lawyers. The subject: constitutional law.

“If any examinee read this (bill) and argued that it was not a violation of the state and federal constitution, he would fail the bar exam – immediately,” Seabaugh said.

It’s pretty clear Seabaugh failed his test May 4.

Ultimately, the House amended House Bill 813, and McCormick sent it to the sidelines indefinitely. The changes turned McCormick’s measure into a proposal similar to one that Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, has authored. It now awaits a hearing on the House floor.

Jackson’s legislation limits criminal penalties to abortion providers, but it and other anti-abortion proposals this year do not address potential constitutional conflicts with existing Louisiana law that would take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court officially overturns Roe v. Wade.

A person is defined in Louisiana’s criminal code as “a human being from the moment of fertilization and implantation.” Abortion rights advocates say this definition could lead to the  prosecution of anyone who terminates a pregnancy, not just abortion providers.

In the rush to create tougher anti-abortion laws in Louisiana, which already has some of the nation’s strictest prohibitions on the procedure, it seems no one in the Legislature concerned themselves to figure out whether they could even be enforced.

It’s one reason to believe that, although McCormick’s bill is on life support, its concepts are very much thriving.

Greg LaRose is editor in chief for Louisiana Illuminator.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Why Louisiana ‘absolutely’ still has an unconstitutional abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana budget 2022-23: Winners and losers

The Louisiana Legislature passed its final version of the 2022-2023 state budget proposal Thursday, totaling an unprecedented $47 billion with a focus on major bridge projects, increasing salaries for lower-paid government workers and paying off state debt. The state has billions of dollars in additional funding to spend in the fiscal year that starts July […] The post Louisiana budget 2022-23: Winners and losers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana looks to avoid monopoly on electric vehicle charging stations

Louisiana lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would provide an initial framework for a commercial market of electric vehicle charging stations in the state.  Senate Bill 460, sponsored by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, advanced unopposed from the House Committee on Commerce and will head to the House floor for consideration. The bill received […] The post Louisiana looks to avoid monopoly on electric vehicle charging stations appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature advances two abortion restriction bills

The House Committee on Health and Welfare Tuesday approved two anti-abortion bills in bipartisan votes.   Senate Bill 342, sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would increase criminal penalties for abortion providers under Louisiana’s trigger laws.  Louisiana is one of 13 states with trigger laws that go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe […] The post Louisiana Legislature advances two abortion restriction bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s 2022 budget plan: 4 things you may have missed

The Louisiana Legislature is expected Thursday to finalize its budget plan for fiscal year 2022-23. It includes a $1,500 annual pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, a 3% pay raise for state higher education faculty and wage increases for correctional officers and child welfare workers. Here are some aspects of the budget plan that might […] The post Louisiana’s 2022 budget plan: 4 things you may have missed appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Illuminator

Critical race theory bills killed in Louisiana Legislature

The Louisiana House Education Committee rejected two bills Tuesday that would have made it illegal for schools to teach that people of any race or national origin are still affected by racism or oppression, among other topics. Both authored by Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, House Bill 1014 and House Bill 747 were involuntarily deferred without […] The post Critical race theory bills killed in Louisiana Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Texas resumes investigating parents of transgender children, families’ lawyers confirm

Texas’ child welfare agency has resumed at least some of its investigations into parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. Last week, the state Supreme Court overturned an injunction blocking the state from investigating these parents for child abuse. On Thursday, nearly a week after the ruling, investigators with the Texas Department of […] The post Texas resumes investigating parents of transgender children, families’ lawyers confirm appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Not surprisingly, recent hurricanes lead to more insurance complaints

Complaints to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) soared following major hurricanes over the past two years, with homeowners reporting delays with claims leading the way, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report released Monday. State lawmakers requested the audit, which used LDI data, after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 and Ida in 2021 impacted […] The post Not surprisingly, recent hurricanes lead to more insurance complaints appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CHAUVIN, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal judge allows continued Title 42 migrant expulsions at the border

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has allowed border patrol officials to turn migrants away at the border.  The order from U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays for a preliminary nationwide injunction […] The post Federal judge allows continued Title 42 migrant expulsions at the border appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Louisiana House#Louisiana Right To Life#Republicans#Gop
Louisiana Illuminator

Proposal would shield Louisiana’s state employees who use medical marijuana

The House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations unanimously advanced a bill Thursday that would protect Louisiana’s state employees who are legally treated with medical marijuana. House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, protects state employees from negative consequences if they are diagnosed with a condition for which their doctor recommends medical […] The post Proposal would shield Louisiana’s state employees who use medical marijuana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Adoption deception bill sails through Senate committee

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a House bill Tuesday that would make it illegal to deceive parents seeking to adopt a child. Opponents who previously spoke against the bill did not show up to offer any counter arguments.  House Bill 568, sponsored by Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, advanced unopposed from the Senate Judiciary C Committee […] The post Adoption deception bill sails through Senate committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Proposal would increase campaign donation limits in Louisiana

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would raise the limit on the amount of money that individuals and political committees can contribute to Louisiana candidates. House Bill 254, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Green Jr., D-Marrero, would set the campaign contribution limit for donors and small political action committees at $5,000 […] The post Proposal would increase campaign donation limits in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

House lawmakers reject vaccine reporting requirement for coroners

Although the coronavirus has largely taken a backseat to other issues in the Louisiana Legislature’s 2022 regular session, House lawmakers on Monday entertained but ultimately rejected a proposal that opponents criticized for perpetuating disinformation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.  House Bill 915, sponsored by Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, failed in a House floor […] The post House lawmakers reject vaccine reporting requirement for coroners appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana enacts new orphan oil well law to fetch $200 million in federal money

Legislation that positions Louisiana to receive an estimated $200 million in federal grants to fix orphan oil wells became law Tuesday as one of the first bills enacted from the 2022 regular session. Senate Bill 245, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, was among an initial batch of 17 bills Gov. John Bel Edwards signed. […] The post Louisiana enacts new orphan oil well law to fetch $200 million in federal money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Senate wants final say on governor’s picks for State Police, Civil Service commissions

Louisiana lawmakers advanced two proposed constitutional amendments Wednesday that would give the Senate more power over gubernatorial appointments to the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission. Senate Bill 75 and Senate Bill 160, both sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, would amend the Louisiana Constitution to require Senate confirmation of anyone the governor appoints […] The post Senate wants final say on governor’s picks for State Police, Civil Service commissions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House committee advances bill to ban hair discrimination

The Louisiana House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure advanced a bill Monday that would prohibit discrimination based on certain hairstyles. House Bill 41, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, would amend discrimination law to include “natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle.” That would include afros, locs, braids, and other styles with cultural significance or […] The post Louisiana House committee advances bill to ban hair discrimination appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Struggling Louisiana students could soon use state money for private or home schooling

Louisiana could soon give parents of students struggling to read the option to pull them out of public school and provide them money for private school or homeschooling. A bill that would pull these subsidies out of the state’s public education budget moved closer to final passage Wednesday in the Louisiana Legislature. Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s […] The post Struggling Louisiana students could soon use state money for private or home schooling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Bill prohibiting vaccine discrimination advances

The House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure advanced a bill Monday that would prohibit discrimination in Louisiana over vaccination or immunity status. House Bill 253, sponsored by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, would amend several existing discrimination statutes, adding vaccination or immunity status as a protected class. In most statutes, protected classes include race, sex, […] The post Bill prohibiting vaccine discrimination advances appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House guts abortion bill that could have sent pregnant patients to prison

The Louisiana House gutted a controversial abortion bill Thursday, removing language from it that could have sent people who undergo the procedure to prison, outlawed certain forms of birth control, and criminalized parts of the in vitro fertilization process. The rewrite has stalled the legislation, because the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, is […] The post Louisiana House guts abortion bill that could have sent pregnant patients to prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

The state behind Roe’s likely demise also does the least for new parents in need

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When it comes to reproductive care, Mississippi has a dual distinction. The state spawned the law that likely will lead to the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade. It is also […] The post The state behind Roe’s likely demise also does the least for new parents in need appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy