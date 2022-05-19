ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Has Lowest Percentage of Black Baseball Players in 3 Decades: Report

By Meghan Roos
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black baseball players made up only about 7.2 percent of all MLB players at the start of the 2022 season, according to a report released this...

Daily Mail

White Sox accuse Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson of racist taunts for repeatedly calling black shortstop Tim Anderson 'Jackie' on the field

Major League Baseball has opened a probe after the Chicago White Sox accused New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson of making 'racist' remarks on the field. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who is black, was upset after Donaldson called him 'Jackie' during Saturday's game in New York, which the Yankees won 7-5.
rolling out

WNBA’s Brittney Griner could be released soon from a Russian jail

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner could be freed soon from indefinite confinement in Russian jail as the Biden Administration intensifies negotiation efforts. Biden is reportedly working on a diplomatic solution with Russian officials, according to Forbes. The magazine stated that Biden may be willing to exchange Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence for selling weapons to a Columbian terrorist group. Bout began serving out his sentence in 2011.
ESPN

Former Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer says coaching career is over but won't rule out future in basketball

Although Bill Laimbeer won't entirely rule out a role in basketball in the future, the former Las Vegas Aces coach said Saturday that he is sure about one thing. "I'm not ever going to coach again," Laimbeer said in a video call with media from Las Vegas before the Aces hosted Phoenix. "I just don't have that kind of energy. I don't have that willpower. It's an all-consuming thing.
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls eyeing notable potential Zach LaVine replacement?

The Chicago Bulls may have a contingency plan in place in case Zach LaVine decides to dip this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Bulls have known interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle. Deveney notes that Chicago general manager Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle, dating back to Thybulle’s college days at Washington. Eversley had previously served as an executive in the Sixers’ front office and was reportedly instrumental in pushing for Philadelphia to draft Thybulle.
FanSided

Will MLB punish Josh Donaldson for Tim Anderson ‘Jackie Robinson’ comment?

Josh Donaldson admitted that he called Tim Anderson “Jackie Robinson” during the New York Yankees-Chicago White Sox game on May 21. Will MLB punish him?. The May 21 game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was a tense one. There was an incident between Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson, and an eventual altercation between the Yankees third baseman and Yasmani Grandal that led to the benches clearing.
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis linked to Frankie Montas

The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to A’s star Frankie Montas, but a deal would appear to be unlikely. With Jack Flaherty on the Injured List, the St. Louis Cardinals pitching depth has been tested. In turn, they have seen some brilliant pitching performances from Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright. Dakota Hudson has pitched well after a slow start. But they have also seen struggles from Jordan Hicks and Steven Matz.
IBWAA

Don Newcombe: More Than A Baseball Icon

Don Newcombe won Rookie of the Year, MVP, and Cy Young Awards.Public domain. Seventy-three years ago today, on May 20, 1949, Major League Baseball was witness to one of the game’s more inauspicious starts to what would ultimately be an award-winning career. After striking out the first batter, the 23-year-old, 6-foot, 4-inch Don Newcombe, only the third Black hurler to appear in the big leagues, gave up three straight singles as well as a bases-clearing double, a performance that left more than a few observers wondering if he was up to the challenge.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hawkeye and current NFL safety Micah Hyde calls Iowa a ‘cheat code’ to the NFL

The Iowa Hawkeyes just received some of the highest praise possible from one of their own currently starting in the NFL. While on the Pat McAfee Show, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was asked about what Iowa did to prepare him to get to the NFL. His answer was clear cut. “Iowa is an NFL program fresh out of high school. You come in your freshman year with Coach Ferentz and I had Coach Parker as my position coach back then so I saw him all day every day. They get you ready for the NFL,” Hyde said to McAfee. What Hyde...
FOX Sports

MLB suspends Yanks' Donaldson for 1 game for 'Jackie' remark

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Josh Donaldson for one game Monday after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to. Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The punishment was announced by Michael Hill, the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB.
