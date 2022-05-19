ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Creepy' Man Stares at Woman Through Bedroom Window in 'Terrifying' Video

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"Just a friendly reminder to all ladies—you are under no obligation to answer the door, even if they see you! Call the police," wrote one...

Ann Jones
3d ago

This is absolutely horrible! But I noticed she didn't have any blinds or curtains up at her window. "Peeping Tom's" and creepy guys like this one don't usually make their presence known - so why would anybody (especially a woman) give easy viewing of the inside of their home/apartment?

OG 4 REAL
1d ago

So says the woman who leaves her window open at night. Close your dam shades if you want privacy! And stop acting as if all humans are of sound mind and rational thought!!

Judy Ledbetter
2d ago

Scared Me.😳 Call The Authorities & Might Be A Good Idea To Get Some Drapes Or Blinds.🤔 God Bless 💗🙌

The Independent

Mother is shot dead days after funeral for her five-year-old son

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting has also died just days after his funeral, authorities say.Kaylynn Davidson, 32, was fatally shot on Tuesday in the downtown area of South Bend, Indiana, charging documents seen by ABC57 and WNDU allege. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, becoming the fourth person to die by homicide in South Bend in less than a week. Surveillance video allegedly showed 26-year-old Kimarie Wright fighting with Davidson inside a restaurant before pulling out a handgun.The mother had walked over to Ms Wright and punched...
The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son’s alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a “disturbance” with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

