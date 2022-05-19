Limited Time Offer: Kids Sail Free on the KTDY Mardi Cruise 2023

Royal Caribbean

The 99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023 is booking fast. Acadiana is ready to get back to having fun and the KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise is the perfect opportunity to get back to living. With relaxed COVID-19 protocols and NO MASKS REQUIRED ONBOARD, vacationers are cruising again!

February 19-23, 2023 KTDY will take you to places that will inspire, energize and feed your soul—and your wild side, if that's what your body needs. Make it a family vacation, a girl's cruise, a romantic getaway or turn the ship into your very own party boat. this cruise is to give you what YOU want!

New Terminal 3 at Galveston Cruise Port

Royal Caribbean

KTDY cruisers will sail out of the new Terminal 3 out of Galveston, Tx for a 7-day cruise like no other onboard Allure of the Seas. The Allure is one of the largest ships in the world.

The Allure of the Seas (left) in a side-by-side comparison to another massive ship.

Travel Machine

The allure of the Seas® offers something for everyone, from downtime done right in the adults-only Solarium to captivating views from the Rock Climbing Wall and hang-ten sessions on the FlowRider®. Little ones will also find endless ways to have a blast with group activities and games at Adventure Ocean®. No matter what your age, thrills await around every corner. -Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean

Stunning destinations and scene-stealing entertainment aren’t the only things to look forward to on your vacation — there’s an adventure for your taste buds, too. Like mouthwatering Italian dishes at Giovanni’s℠ Table, elegant cuisine made from fresh and flavorful ingredients at 150 Central Park, and tender prime meat served in a classic steakhouse setting at Chops Grille℠. Make sure to bring your appetite. -Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean

Make it a night out at the theater and jive to all your favorite ABBA hits in Mamma Mia! then belt out everything from show tunes to shower tunes karaoke-style at On Air Club. Craving a date night with your plus-one? Order your favorite glass of wine at Trellis Bar before salsa stepping all night to live Latin bands at Boleros. -Royal Caribbean

The onboard activities, the food, the fun, the beauty of the Allure will take you where you want to be.

KTDY cruisers will receive exclusive admission to the onboard Polyester Power Hour Party and other events. Our cruisers will also get their very own Mardi Gras Parade on the ship.

Buses will be offered for those who want to leave the driving to us. In addition, the new facial recognition stations at the new Galveston terminal make debarking the ship as easy as looking in the mirror.

Now through May 31, 2022 kids sail free! This is a limited-time offer. Also, right now a family of 4 can sail for about $2500. That includes all onboard food, entertainment, taxes and port fees. Remember, prices increase as the cruise date approaches so don't wait, book now exclusively through Travel Machine, 102 Westmark Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506. Call (337) 981-7870.

(Booking through Travel Machine gets you exclusive admission into the KTDY events.)

Travel Machine

