Fairfax County, VA

Johnny Depp Chats as Captain Jack Sparrow With Fans Outside Courthouse

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
One fan said, "This is honestly so adorable. How can you not love this...

Darlene WW
4d ago

Yep, he pulled the voice for a small group of fans talking to him. Such a Sweetheart, and always has been. I hope he has a handle on his addictions, gets past this trial and back on screen.

