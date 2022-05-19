Dr. Ben Carson speaks at event for Lubbock Boy Scouts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up Sunday into early next week. Cooler air will continue to filter into the region overnight tonight and stay will us on Sunday. The morning lows on Sunday could dip to the 30s in the northwestern communities, including Muleshoe east to Littlefield.

