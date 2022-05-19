Dr. Ben Carson speaks at event for Lubbock Boy Scouts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is implementing a new program to help keep teens off the street. The Passage program creates stability and opportunities for kids aging out of the foster care system. The new program is not even a year old but it’s already making a difference.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has confirmed that Texans Head Coach Steve Green has accepted a job with Texas Tech to join Mark Adams Red Raiders staff. Green coached 22 years at South Plains College winning three National Championships. He won over 700 career games. He now joins...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:. Be a small business operating for at least one year. Be located in...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has had to leave their home after a structure fire in the 3500 block of 77th Drive. Lubbock fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:53 p.m. on Friday afternoon. They tell us the caller was drilling through a wall to run...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rolled over under the South Loop 289 overpass at Quaker Avenue, Friday afternoon. No injuries have been reported at this time, but traffic in all three southbound lanes of Quaker at Loop 289 was diverted for a short time. Around...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford Ave. that killed a pedestrian. Police say 45-year-old Ramon Ramirez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died. Investigators say it appears...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up Sunday into early next week. Cooler air will continue to filter into the region overnight tonight and stay will us on Sunday. The morning lows on Sunday could dip to the 30s in the northwestern communities, including Muleshoe east to Littlefield.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voting is Tuesday for the May 24 primary runoffs. More than 10,000 voters cast a ballot during early voting, the most since 2016. There are local and statewide races on the ballot. In Lubbock County, Republican voters will choose a representative for State House District 84, and a judge for Lubbock County Court at Law Number Two.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 14-year-old Zakodi White has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing 50th Street on Saturday. Police tell us the boy was struck by a passenger car headed north while he was crossing 50th Street between Avenue S and Avenue T around 5 p.m. He...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A BIG cooldown for the weekend. We had a sample of the impact of the front today with temperatures about 15-20 lower over the region. South of the front it was still near 100 degrees, while in our northern counties and panhandle the afternoon temps were in the 60s to 70s.
TULSA, Oklahoma – Mito Pereira finished tied for third at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in the first PGA Tour ‘Major’ of his career. A former Red Raider, Pereira held a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the tournament before shooting a 5-over, 75 on Sunday in the final round.
TULSA, Oklahoma – Mito Pereira is taking a three-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after he birdied three of his final six holes on Saturday to shoot 1-under 71. Pereira turned pro after he finished his freshman season at Texas Tech (2014-15)...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The chance of rain for the South Plains will continue to increase through the day, peaking tonight into tomorrow. With the rain chance, scattered thunderstorms are likely. Some may become severe. Some may produce heavy rainfall. It’s one of our most hopeful outlooks for rain in...
