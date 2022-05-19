Sac City Council Made Changes to Their Anti-Drug And Alcohol Program

The Greene County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach Office invites hunters, landowners, and conservationists to register for an upcoming course on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management practices. The program, known as Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors, will train participants on tissue collection for testing, public education, and prevention practices. The course includes three in-person meetings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 9, 16, and 23, with hands-on instruction from regional and state wildlife biologists. It also includes two online sessions to be completed between the meetings. There is no cost to register, but space is limited to 25 individuals. Follow the link beneath this story on our website to reserve your seat. The prion disease has been identified in 12 Iowa counties and is always fatal to infected deer. CWD affects wild and captive cervids, including deer, elk, reindeer, moose, and others.

