ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac City, IA

Sac City Council Made Changes to Their Anti-Drug And Alcohol Program

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

The Sac City Council met this afternoon for a special council meeting with only one item on the agenda, consider a resolution change. City Administrator,...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Downtown residents express concerns about homeless trespassing, panhandling

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police officers make every effort to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with resources to help them get off of the streets, said Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure. Still, McClure said officers deal with "situations" involving the same people frequently in the city's skywalks, parking ramps and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Trail Funding Request For The City Of Manning On The CCBOS Agenda For Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday for their weekly meeting. The agenda includes the City of Manning trail funding request, St. Anthony Regional Hospital tax-exempt bond discussion, secondary roads, and the Community Development Block Grant housing down payment assistance program. The supervisors will convene at 9:00 a.m. at the courthouse in the supervisor’s meeting room. The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s website. The full agenda can be found included with this story on our website.
MANNING, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa mayor, city clerk charged with fraud

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two former city officials are facing charges in Story County after law enforcement says the pair committed fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office, former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff are charged with felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony; fraudulent practice, a class D felony; and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.
STORY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Sac City, IA
1380kcim.com

Greene County ISU Extension To Host CWD Management Courses In June

The Greene County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach Office invites hunters, landowners, and conservationists to register for an upcoming course on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management practices. The program, known as Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors, will train participants on tissue collection for testing, public education, and prevention practices. The course includes three in-person meetings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 9, 16, and 23, with hands-on instruction from regional and state wildlife biologists. It also includes two online sessions to be completed between the meetings. There is no cost to register, but space is limited to 25 individuals. Follow the link beneath this story on our website to reserve your seat. The prion disease has been identified in 12 Iowa counties and is always fatal to infected deer. CWD affects wild and captive cervids, including deer, elk, reindeer, moose, and others.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

CCSD Board Of Education Will Meet On Monday With A Public Hearing On The Agenda

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education will meet on Monday with multiple items on their agenda, including a public hearing, a public forum, an agreement with Region XII for Fiscal Year 2023, budget reports, and approving the last day of school. Superintendent, Dr. Casey Berlau says the public hearing is for a high school driveway project.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Fishing Clinic At Swan Lake Coming Up In June

Carroll County Conservation is hosting a fishing clinic coming up in June. The event will take place at Swan Lake from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to the clinic. Individuals wanting to participate can register by emailing Carroll County Conservation Naturalist Kristen Bieret at Kbieret@carrollcountyiowa.org. Participants with any additional questions can contact Carroll County Conservation at 712-792-4614.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Sac City Council#City Administrator
KEYC

Auditor: Changes to Iowa law may reduce number of votes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -So far, turnout is tracking normally here in Woodbury County, but Auditor Pat Gill says changes from the legislature may reduce the total number of voters in an upcoming primary on June 7. About 1,500 voters have turned in their ballots early so far, putting the county...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Several SAAC Board Members Resign Following Thursday Meeting

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the Spencer Area Activity Center will continue to function for now with a new board being put place after several current board members resigned their seats during a meeting held on Thursday. Among those stepping down is President Scott Tenkley, a move that came...
Emmetsburg News

The Second Floor Surprise

Work continues on the demolition of the old jail building. King Excavation has two excavators on site. The one at right pulls down the structure, and the smaller one to the left picks up the rubble to be put in dump trucks. -- Diane Weiland photo. TREASURE AMONG THE RUBBLE...
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Sickened by Iowa breeders abusing puppies

The Humane Society of the U.S. just released its 10th annual Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred). This year, 17 puppy mills in Iowa made the list. It sickens me that I live in a state that has such a notorious proliferation of problem puppy mills. The owner of Happy Puppys [SIC]...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested for Interference with Official Acts

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 29, this morning for Interference with Official Acts. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E Hammond Street for a 911 domestic call. Officers made contact at the residence and during the investigation, Butts was arrested. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Pumps removed from former Co-op station

SHELDON—The days of the former Co-op Gas & Oil station on Second Avenue in Sheldon were limited once the new location at the Crossroads Travel Plaza opened in early 2021. The old site at 603 Second Ave. was in a prime location when it opened in 1983 as it was close to the intersection of the former Highway 60 and Highway 18.
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Federal Lawsuit Against Western Iowa Technical Community College Set For 2024

(Sioux City, IA) — A federal lawsuit against Western Iowa Technical Community College is set for 2024. Eight students from Brazil accuse the Sioux City school of human trafficking. They accused school officials and local companies of recruiting them for educational internship programs. When they arrived they saw they were forced to work 50 hours a week at a food processing plant or a pet food company. They say they had been promised free room and board and tuition, but they were forced to do the work to cover the expenses. WITCC denies the claims. A similar lawsuit involving 14 students from Chile is also headed to federal court.
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Union Pacific Railroad Resumes Crossing Work Tuesday In Carroll

Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to resume crossing work tomorrow (Tuesday) in Carroll. The multi-crossing project began earlier this month but was postponed due to weather and other delays. The Carroll Street, Clark Street, Grant Road, and Bella Vista Drive crossings will be closing between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use the provided detour routes, which will be marked by signage. The Main Street and Maple Street work is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 25, but could get underway sooner if the project proceeds quicker than anticipated. Officials note overnight closures are not expected.
CARROLL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Anthon woman warned in court about filing frivolous lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge in Sioux City has warned a Woodbury County woman she could face sanctions, including monetary penalties, if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits. In a Wednesday order dismissing seven lawsuits Jean Lillie filed in the past two months, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy