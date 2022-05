TikTok is leveling up with a big push into gaming. According to Reuters, tests on minigames within the app are currently being conducted in Vietnam. The report comes as more technology companies are making moves into video game verticals. Kyle Clark, an investment advisor for Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "With 1.6 billion daily users on TikTok, it would seem like adding gaming would only up that user base, up the engagement, and must be a pretty lucrative opportunity for the platform," he noted.

