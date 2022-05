The front steps of the old ‘normal’ college were wide and meant to carry numbers of students up to the auditorium. The steps turned about halfway with a landing. Just off that was a small classroom I had during my senior year. The teacher was Charles Gray, but I don’t remember what subject he taught. I recall he was considered handsome by the girls, and I remember once going fishing with him and a few boys. We fished on the Tug fork, but I don’t remember if we caught anything.

