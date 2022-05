Over the past two years, Lansing and the surrounding areas have seen a great number of business closures. We've been saddened to see the doors close at DeLuca's, Wings Over East Lansing, American Bistro, and a great many more. One of the businesses that was very near and dear to many Spartans was the Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe.

LANSING, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO