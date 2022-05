Members of Allen Academy’s 136th graduating class received their diplomas Saturday afternoon with an audience of family, friends and educators. Saturday’s celebration marks both the end of the graduates’ high school careers and also the beginning of their next chapter as they pursue higher education and work toward their life goals. That was the theme of the speech by Dr. Daniel Dawson, chairman of the Allen Academy board of trustees, with the graduates seated behind him on stage.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO