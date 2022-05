(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO