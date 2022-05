TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The fifth inning was the backbreaker once again Friday night, but this time it was the Razorbacks on the short end. Senior right-handed pitcher Connor Noland and junior left-hander Zack Morris combined to surrender six runs to the Alabama Crimson Tide, which went on to beat Arkansas 8-6. The Hogs jumped out to the lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by senior shortstop Jalen Battles. Senior designated hitter Brady Slavens extended the advantage to two runs in the fourth with an RBI single to center, which scored graduate right fielder Chris Lanzilli after his leadoff double.

