ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Due to facility issues and tight scheduling windows, The University of New Mexico will host New Mexico United’s rescheduled game with Phoenix Rising on Tuesday, May 24 with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. It will be a busy evening around the corner of University and Avenida Cesar Chavez as the Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting the Round Rock Express at 6:35 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO