Watch: Nick Castellanos' son gives foul ball away to another kid

By Tim Kelly
 4 days ago

While the Philadelphia Phillies were shut out for the second time in three days by the San Diego Padres on Thursday , there were plenty of nice gestures in the stands at Citizens Bank Park.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper spotted a fan sitting near the dugout who had a hat that he liked, so he convinced the fan to trade his hat in exchange for an autographed cap from the six-time All-Star.

Later in the game, an older gentleman picked up a foul ball and nicely gave it to the closest kid as a souvenir. The fan didn't know, though, that the kid who he handed the ball to was Liam Castellanos, son of Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos. Given that he likely has a trove signed baseballs and/or merchandise, Liam handed the ball to another kid whose dad probably doesn't play in the majors:

After a career year with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, the elder Castellanos signed a five-year/$100 million deal to join the Phillies in free agency. The 30-year-old slugger is slashing .271/.335/.443 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and a .778 OPS in his first season with the Phillies.

Castellanos initially seemed in line to get the bulk of the at-bats at DH for the Phillies in 2022, but he may end up being the team's primary right fielder this season, with a "small" UCL tear likely to prevent Bryce Harper from returning to the field before the second-half of the regular season, at the earliest .

Bryce Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Ball#Souvenir#Phillies#The San Diego Padres#Citizens Bank Park#National League#The Cincinnati Reds#Ucl
